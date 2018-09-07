× Skeletal Remains of Animals Found Near Animal Shelter in Lackawanna County

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An employee made a gruesome discovery outside an animal shelter in Lackawanna County.

The employee at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter noticed what they thought was a bag of trash in the pond behind the shelter.

It was later discovered to be filled with the skeletal remains of dogs and cats.

Officials at the shelter say they are conducting their own investigation as well as working with authorities to find out what happened.

Shelter officials say the remains are not of any animals from the shelter in Lackawanna County.