Scranton Man Locked Up on Child Pornography Charges

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A man from Lackawanna County is locked up after police say he paid a teenager to take photos of her naked.

Police in Scranton say Lawrence Stone, 63, took those photos of a girl while she was underage for more than four years.

Court papers say Stone was working as a therapist at the time but claimed to work for a modeling agency.

According to police, Stone also had inappropriate contact with her while she was a minor.

Stone is facing charges including child pornography and corruption of minors in Lackawanna County.