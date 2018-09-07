LIVE High School Football Scores

Scranton Man Locked Up on Child Pornography Charges

Posted 10:38 pm, September 7, 2018, by , Updated at 11:07PM, September 7, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A man from Lackawanna County is locked up after police say he paid a teenager to take photos of her naked.

Police in Scranton say Lawrence Stone, 63, took those photos of a girl while she was underage for more than four years.

Court papers say Stone was working as a therapist at the time but claimed to work for a modeling agency.

According to police, Stone also had inappropriate contact with her while she was a minor.

Stone is facing charges including child pornography and corruption of minors in Lackawanna County.

