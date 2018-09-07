LIVE High School Football Scores

Police Searching for Bank Robbery Suspects in Northumberland County

WEST CHILISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Northumberland County are looking for an alleged bank robber.

State police tell Newswatch 16 the Service 1st Federal Credit Union near Milton was robbed Friday afternoon just after 1 p.m.

According to police, one suspect stayed in the vehicle and another went into the building, displayed a pistol and demanded money.

Police say the suspects got away with money the tellers stuck into a backpack.

The suspects then took off in a gray Chevrolet Trailblazer with New Jersey plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Northumberland County.

