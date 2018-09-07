× Luzerne County Unveils New Record Storage Facility

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An old postal service facility in Hanover Township has new life as Luzerne County’s record storage annex.

“The building holds total 245,000 cubic feet of storage,” Records Manager Ed Kovalski said.

The county purchased the building at the end of 2015. The majority of the county’s documents were housed in a building in Wilkes-Barre.

“The forever facility, where we were at had some issues, we were paying over $100,000 a year in rent,” Luzerne County Manager David Pedri said. “The documents were not in a climate controlled setting and these documents really tell the story of Luzerne County.”

Right now, the building has thousands of boxes containing more than a million files from every agency within the county.

The building not only houses the county’s records, it also houses the coroner’s office.

“It’s a state-of-the-art facility,” Chief Deputy Coroner Daniel Hughes said. “We’ve been here a little over a year. What we’ve done with this space — it really works for us to have all of our facilities under one roof.”

The new building gives people a place to look up any records they might need.

“Most importantly, they’ll have complete access here,” Pedri said. “We have a public service area here. They can sit here. They can do their work.”