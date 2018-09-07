Judge Halts Demolition of Dam in Wayne County

Wayne County Commissioners say a judge has granted a temporary injunction to delay demolition of Hankins Dam in Mount Pleasant Township by @fishandboat @WNEP pic.twitter.com/dfQhRI7LYD — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) September 7, 2018

HONESDALE, Pa. — A judge has temporarily halted the demolition of an old dam in Wayne County that was set to begin on Monday.

The Wayne County commissioners went to court Thursday to stop the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission from tearing down the rest of the old Hankins Pond Dam in Mount Pleasant Township.

The dam was originally breached in 2013, but the Department of Environmental Protection still considers it a hazard because of the potential for stormwater to build up behind the rest of the structure.

Previous negotiations between the state agencies involved and the county failed to reach an agreement on saving the dam.

Residents started a petition drive in June to save the dam that was built in the early 1800s as part of the Delaware and Hudson Canal system.