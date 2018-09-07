× Former Ambulance Company Treasurer Sentenced for Theft

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The former treasurer of an ambulance association who admitted to stealing from the organization was sentenced in Luzerne County this week.

Paul Zabriski was sentenced Wednesday to six months house arrest and 10 years in the intermediate punishment program, a program that allows him to remain out of prison on certain conditions he meets.

The judge also ordered Zabriski to pay $116,303 in restitution. So far, Zabriski has repaid $60,000 of the money he stole.

Zabriski was accused in November of 2016 of taking the money while serving as treasurer of the Plains Township Volunteer Ambulance Association.

He pleaded guilty in February to a felony count of theft.

41.251559 -75.878960