Family and Friends Say Final Goodbyes to Judge Nealon

SCRANTON, Pa. — Hundreds attended a funeral in Scranton for a well-known federal judge who served our area for decades.

Family and friends at Judge William Nealon’s remembered him for his devotion to family, dedication to service in the courts and at church, and for his sense of humor.

Judge Nealon’s casket was carried into the Nativity of Our Lord Church on Orchard Street in Scranton followed by family members as he entered the church where he was baptized nine decades ago. This time it was for his final mass.

Hundreds attended the funeral for the 95-year-old judge who passed away last Thursday at home with his family. Days before his death, he set a record of service.

“A person lives that long and lives that well and I know he kind of willed himself to live that extra two days so he could be the longest-serving federal judge in the whole country. He was strong-willed, and again, fine and fair,” Natalie Gelb said.

Judge Nealon’s son, Judge Terrence Nealon, spoke about his father during the service, remembering his devotion to family and willingness to help others — characteristics that colleagues of the late judge say he also displayed through his work.

“He was a great mentor, friend. He accepted you in as a family member. There’s not really much more I can say. He’s going to be so missed by so many. He’s touched the lives of so many and he’s helped so many,” Diana Belisario said.

Members of the court say that although the passing of Judge Nealon has brought them sadness, celebrating his life and its impact is important.

“We smile and celebrate what a great, great run he had.”

During his eulogy, Judge Nealon’s son also spoke about what a “great run” his father had, attributing it to being a product of Scranton, Pennsylvania.