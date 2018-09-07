× 16 To The Rescue: Tubbs

Tubbs is a 1-and-a-half-year-old border collie mix with Northeast PA Pet Fund and Rescue in the Scranton area.

His foster mom says Tubbs is a good boy, but he does have some issues prior to coming to the rescue.

“He was a little bit isolated and did not have the training and socialization that he needed, so he does have some behavioral issues that we’ve been working on and he’s made a lot of progress,” Melissa Braskey said.

Tubbs will need a family who is willing to work with him, so he can continue to make progress.

“He does take a little bit to warm up but once he does, he is the best dog. He loves to cuddle, he’ll lay by you all the time, he loves to be with his people,” Braskey said. “Takes him a little longer to warm up to men but he loves my husband now.”

We’re told Tubbs is quite playful, listens well, and even knows a few tricks.

“(The best kind of home for him) would be a home with not too young of children, just because he might be knocking them over and also he needs an only-dog home,” Braskey said.

The rescue isn’t sure how Tubbs is with cats. So he’ll need to be tested around them.

His foster mom assures us, with the right family, he’ll flourish; you just have to give him time.

“In order to get to know him, you really need to give him like two or three meetings and once you give him the chance, he will warm your heart, he is so lovable.”

