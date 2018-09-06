Woman Accused of Killing Husband with Eye Drops Shot Him with Crossbow 2 Years Ago

YORK COUNTY, S.C. – A South Carolina woman accused of using eye drops to murder her husband may have also tried to end his life two years earlier, according to WSOC.

Lana Sue Clayton, of York County, has been charged with murder and unlawful malicious tampering of food. Police say she poisoned her husband, Stephen Clayton, by adding eye drops to his water at their home in Clover from July 19-21.

WSOC reported toxicology tests found poisonous levels of tetrahydrozoline — a chemical found in eye drops — in Stephen Clayton’s body.

Lana Clayton admitted to giving her husband the drops without his knowledge.

Authorities say Lana Clayton may have also tried to kill her husband in 2016. The Rock Hill Herald reports that she shot Steven Clayton in the head with a crossbow while he slept, but he later told police he believed it was an accident.

Stephen’s family provided WSOC the following statement on Sunday: