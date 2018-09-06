Troopers Give Details of Susquehanna County Homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREAT BEND TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fight, gunfire, and a body all led up to homicide charges for two people in Susquehanna County.

Quentin Millard, 22, is behind bars in Susquehanna County. State police arrested Millard Wednesday night after a day-long search near Great Bend.

Millard and Andrea Martel, 20, of Great Bend are now charged with criminal homicide and abuse of corpse for the death of John Amrein.

Martel told troopers she and Amrein got into an argument after she told him that she was pregnant, and he might be the father.

Court papers show the argument happened at Martel's trailer just off Route 11 near New Milford on Labor Day, Amrein's 52nd birthday.

Quentin Millard was also there.

Millard and Amrein struggled and each man ended up with a gunshot wound.

Martel told troopers that sometime after that, there was another argument, Millard swung at Amrein and the victim hit his head against a wall.

According to police paperwork, the suspects eventually took the body and tried to bury it in the woods.

Troopers found Amrein's body Wednesday morning near a natural gas well pad in the Hallstead area.

41.945188 -75.690624