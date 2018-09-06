Talkback 16: Rescuing Buddy, Drugs in Prison

Posted 6:34 pm, September 6, 2018, by

Talkback 16 features calls discussing rescuing Buddy, bad news, drugs in prison and the Bloomsburg Fair. We start with the search for a man accused of threatening President Trump.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s