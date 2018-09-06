× Student Mural Project Spruces Up Community

ASHLAND, Pa. — Two students in Schuylkill County are tackling a colorful project to help bring some life to a nearby borough.

“It feels really good to know that we’re having a big impact, if even on a small amount of people.”

The impact that Faith Garasich speaks of is one that she and her close friend Lauren Antanavage have been thinking of since last year. They have a specific vision for their senior project and they’re carrying it out at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Ashland.

Inspired by Bob Ross, the two plan to paint each section of a wall a different

“We decided to do the sceneries because I feel like the activities you can do throughout the year is really nice and overall it would add a lot of color,” Garasich said.

Garasich and Antanavage have been standout art students at North Schuylkill High School. Their efforts to help out in the community came as no surprise to their mentor.

“To take this on and to go out into the community where a lot of people are going to be seeing this, it doesn’t surprise in the least. It makes me really happy they’re doing this,” said art teacher Kerri Herring.

On the middle portion of the wall, students will paint Ecclesiastes 3:1, which signifies a time for everything.

“There’s so many things that are downtrodden in our communities. This is one thing that can bring a brightness to the world and this scripture passage is going to mean a lot,” said Rev. Dana Heckman-Beil of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Garasich and Antanavage plan to finish the mural by November.