Strike Looming at East Stroudsburg Area School District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- Thousands of students could be out of the classroom at East Stroudsburg Area School District at the start of next week if members of the teachers union and the school board cannot come to a contract agreement.

Vicky Ozgun has children in the district.

"Really, I am disappointed with the district not coming to any terms or trying to negotiate with the teachers or give the teachers what they want. The teachers are the foundation for our kids," said Ozgun.

Salaries and health care are the main issues.

The teachers have been working without a contract for the last two years.

At Wednesday night's negotiations meeting, the board increased its final offer of more than $1.5 million to avoid a strike, but it was rejected by the teachers union.

"To me, it shows a lack of willingness to, to show the students within our district that they can negotiate together," said Laura Pride, Smithfield Township.

Some high school students we spoke to say they understand both sides. On one hand, they want their teachers to get what they deserve but on the other they fear a strike will cause a lot of missed school days.

"I just hope they don't do it for too long because that's school time we have to make up and more time we have to be in school. That's more time that the teachers have to be in school," said Emily DelGado, East Stroudsburg High School North Senior.

According to the school board, the teachers union has until Friday at 4 p.m. to accept this final offer.

If the teachers go through with the strike, all classes at East Stroudsburg Area School District will be canceled on Monday until further notice.