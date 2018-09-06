State Police Officer Involved in Wreck in Pike County

BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A state police officer was involved in a crash in Pike County on Thursday.
The crash happened just south of the Blooming Grove barracks on Route 402 in Pike County.
The crash, involving the PSP car and a pickup truck, sent both drivers to the hospital.
No word on what caused the crash or the condition of the drivers after the wreck in Pike County.
41.361367 -75.128184
