State Police Officer Involved in Wreck in Pike County

Posted 4:22 pm, September 6, 2018, by , Updated at 05:21PM, September 6, 2018

BLOOMING GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A state police officer was involved in a crash in Pike County on Thursday.

The crash happened just south of the Blooming Grove barracks on Route 402 in Pike County.

The crash, involving the PSP car and a pickup truck, sent both drivers to the hospital.

No word on what caused the crash or the condition of the drivers after the wreck in Pike County.

