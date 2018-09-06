× ‘Remembering Our Fallen’ Memorial Makes Its Way to Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A traveling war memorial made its way to our area Thursday afternoon.

The Remembering Our Fallen memorial lists the names of veterans killed after September 11, 2001.

The memorial will be ready for people to visit Friday morning and it will be at McDade Park through September 11.

Before it arrived at the park, it had quite the welcome to Lackawanna County.

A motorcade made its way down Davis Street in Scranton Thursday afternoon, ushering in the Remembering our Fallen memorial.

People were waiting for it, each with their own reason for being there.

“Anything for the veterans, we like to do whatever we can,” said Bill Quinlan of Moosic.

“I actually know some people, a friend of mine’s daughter was killed on 9/11,” added Alex Humen of Scranton.

The warm welcome was only fitting for the traveling memorial which honors military service members killed during the War on Terror.

“This is an extraordinary event. This is the one and only time this particular monument will be in Pennsylvania in 2018 because of their demanding schedule,” said Charlie Spano of the Lackawanna County 9/11 Memorial Committee.

The motorcade guided the memorial to McDade Park in Scranton where it will stay through September 11.

The motorcade has arrived at McDade Park. @wnep pic.twitter.com/yBnbQ0VRm8 — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) September 6, 2018

“It means the world to me, I wouldn’t have missed it for the world. You have to honor everybody, it’s all about respect and freedom and what the people in the United States, what we stand for,” said Army Veteran Mario Curreli of Brandonville who rode his motorcycle in the motorcade.

To some veterans, the trip was especially meaningful.

“I’ve got a lot of friends up there,” added Iraq War veteran Nick Sansevero of Lords Valley.

“To turn in here today, first we come through pouring rain, nobody complained. And then to turn in here and see all the flags and people, it’s just unbelievable. It was really emotional, brings tears to your eyes,” said Bill Evans of Hallstead.

For Evans, this will be the first opportunity to see his own son’s photo on the memorial. William Evans was killed while fighting in Iraq in 2005.

“This is the worst month of the year for me. This is his birthday, next week, and his killed in action date is six days later. But, things like this, change that around,” Evans added.

People can come to visit the memorial at McDade Park in Scranton starting Friday. It will be there through September 11. There is a special ceremony planned for Saturday starting at 2 p.m. followed by a reading of each of the 4,700 names on the memorial.