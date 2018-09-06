× Police Catch Wilkes-Barre Burglar in the Act

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police caught a burglar in the act early Thursday morning at a deli in Luzerne County.

According to police, a neighbor reported suspicious activity happening at Peter’s Deli along Blackman Street in Wilkes-Barre around 2 a.m.

When police arrived, they found Jason Lenahan, 39 of Wilkes-Barre, inside the business.

Police say Lenahan had a bag of cash on him belonging to the business when he was caught.

Lenahan is locked up following that burglary in Luzerne County.