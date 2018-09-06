× Paving Project to Begin Monday in the Poconos

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP — Anyone that travels on Interstate 380 near Mount Pocono knows the ride can be bumpy, but PennDOT officials say it’s about to get smoother.

A paving project is set to begin on Monday.

“It’s in very bad condition. I think the people are, at the same time, very anxious to see this get done and I understand it’s supposed to be done by the end of October. I think it’s great and it’s really going to do a lot for the community, safety and security so I think it’s a great thing,” said Yasin Musa, Mount Pocono.

The paving project is part of Governor Tom Wolf’s “Resurface PA” Initiative. The money will come from savings from other projects.

Officials from PennDOT are on hand here on Interstate 380 in Tobyhanna Twp. to talk about the progress of the “Resurface PA” initiative. Paving on 380 North is set to begin on Monday. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/C2xmDwBmD5 — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) September 6, 2018

The plan is to attack Interstate 380 between Interstate 80 and Mount Pocono.

“We are going to mill off the existing blacktop and patch any concrete problems we have underneath and then we are going to resurface it with another four inches of blacktop, so it should be a real smooth and safe roadway,” said Michael Rebert, PennDOT District 5.

PennDOT officials say once this paving project is finished, potholes shouldn’t be a concern for drivers for quite a few years.

“The concrete under the blacktop is what causes the problem. We will patch that up and put four more inches on top so I think potholes should not be a concern at all in this section of 380 for, I would say, five to ten years to come,” said Rebert.

“I’m not into science, I have no idea but it doesn’t seem possible to me though the way, there are so many trucks, buses, and other vehicles…I don’t think it will last that long,” said George Lauscher, Tobyhanna Township.

Traffic will be down to one lane while work is being done.

The project is expected to be complete by the end of October.