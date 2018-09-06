New Flights Depart for Pittsburgh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT -- Thursday was the first day for folks to fly directly from our area to Pittsburgh and back on Southern Airways.

The hour-and-a-half flights on Southern Airways replace charter flights to Pittsburgh from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Officials say the flights start at $129 each way.

"We fly small nine-passenger caravans. Every seat is a window and an aisle. We have big baggage compartments and it's a comfortable ride," said Southern Airways official Mark Cestari.

Those flights will be offered every morning and afternoon from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Luzerne County.

Check airport arrivals and departures with the WNEP Flight Tracker.