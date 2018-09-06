× ‘I Freaked Out!’ Little Girl Realizes She’s at Knoebels and Her Reaction Is Priceless

NANTICOKE, Pa. — A video showing a little girl’s excitement when she learns she’s at Knoebels has captured the hearts of the amusement resort itself and thousands on the internet.

Melissa Roberts shared a video of 2-year-old McKinley’s reaction on Facebook Sunday and it has since gone viral.

Roberts said in the post, “And here it is! The best video of yesterday lol One of those must listen until the end again.”

McKinley can be heard listing everything she wants to enjoy which ends with her adorably exclaiming, “And the rollercoaster! I freaked out!”

The folks at Knoebels Amusement Resort noticed the video and shared it to their own Facebook page with the caption, “ADORABLE: This two-year-old is talking about Knoebels, then realizes she’s AT Knoebels! Thanks for sharing, Melissa!”

The kind folks at Knoebels didn’t stop there! They sent little McKinley tickets, stickers and a handwritten note from mascot Kozmo himself that read:

“Hi Friend! Thank you for loving Knoebels so much. Hope to see you again soon. Sending hugs!”

At the time of this post, Melissa’s video has been watched more than 50,000 times!