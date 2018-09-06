× Flood-Damaged Road in Lackawanna County to Close

OLD FORGE, Pa. — PennDOT has decided to close a road in Lackawanna County affected by flooding last month.

Lonesome Road in Old Forge was down to the one lane in the hopes of helping the businesses affected by flood damage in August.

Police, however, say drivers have been ignoring the one way and had to give out many warnings this week.

Due to the traffic confusion, PennDOT has decided to close Lonesome Road completely by the end of the day on Thursday.

No word on when that road will be able to reopen in Lackawanna County.