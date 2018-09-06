Flood-Damaged Road in Lackawanna County to Close

Posted 4:12 pm, September 6, 2018, by

OLD FORGE, Pa. — PennDOT has decided to close a road in Lackawanna County affected by flooding last month.

Lonesome Road in Old Forge was down to the one lane in the hopes of helping the businesses affected by flood damage in August.

Police, however, say drivers have been ignoring the one way and had to give out many warnings this week.

Due to the traffic confusion, PennDOT has decided to close Lonesome Road completely by the end of the day on Thursday.

No word on when that road will be able to reopen in Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s