Eagles Fans in Carbon County Excited for Football Season

Posted 10:00 pm, September 6, 2018, by , Updated at 10:17PM, September 6, 2018

PARRYVILLE, Pa. -- For the first time ever, the Philadelphia Eagles open the season as defending Super Bowl champions.

In Carbon County, Eagles fans turned out at the Riverwalck Saloon in Parryville.

Fans told Newswatch 16 they waited a long time to see the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

Thursday was the just the end of a long celebration.

"We're super excited Eagles fans. We're really pumped off their Super Bowl win and looking forward to what the season has to bring us," said Joshua Coates.

Plenty of fans from our area were among the tens of thousands inside Lincoln Financial Field for the opening game of the season.

