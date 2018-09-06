Eagles Fans Celebrate Home Opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- The home opener for the Philadelphia Eagles is Thursday night and fans have been itching to celebrate with their team.

The game kicks off around 8:30 p.m. but some fans have been at the stadium since early Thursday morning.

Fans tell Newswatch 16 they are excited to finally welcome their champions home.

A sea of green flooded the parking lots around Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Fans grilled hot dogs or did their best Nick Foles impersonation.

After waiting decades to celebrate a Super Bowl fans came out in full force to celebrate with the @Eagles! pic.twitter.com/CSCgWfsl3N — Allen Vickers (@AllenWNEP) September 6, 2018

Fans say the journey to win back-to-back Super Bowls starts Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons and hopefully ends in Atlanta with the Super Bowl at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

"We did it to Minnesota last year so let them come here at the end of the year and we can stop them from getting to Atlanta like we stopped Minnesota," said Darren Emma of Nanticoke. "I think that is a great way to go."

Eagles fans tell Newswatch 16 they have been waiting a long time for the Birds to win a Super Bowl saying this home opener is a moment they will never forget.

"It made everybody better. I mean everybody was out of their mind when they won the Super Bowl. They were celebrating with their grandfather. We were hoping it would happen before we got put in the ground," Joe Neo said.

The Eagles won their first super bowl in February against the New England Patriots.

Eagles fans say the green shines a bit brighter since the big win.

"I have been a season ticket holder since 2000, so it is so amazing and to be here and watch the banner, it is unbelievable. It is amazing," Emma added.