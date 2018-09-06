Bradford County School District Latest to Close Due to Mold

Posted 6:29 pm, September 6, 2018

ATHENS, Pa. —  Athens Area School District is the latest to fall prey to mold problems.

The Bradford County School District announced on their website that the district will be closed from September 7 to September 14 after finding visible signs of mold.

School officials say the mold was found in a room at Harlan Row Middle School.

Officials say all classrooms will be closed throughout the next week to tackle the mold problem because the safety of students and staff is a priority.

The district also said for residents of Bradford County to keep updated on the situation on their website or social media pages.

