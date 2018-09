× Blue Mountain School District Dismissing Early Due to Heat

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A school district in Schuylkill County is closing early on Thursday because of the heat.

According to officials with the Blue Mountain School District, the middle school and high school will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. and the elementary schools will dismiss at 1:05 p.m.

To find out how long the hot weather will last, check out the Stormtracker 16 forecast here.