Troopers Searching for Man in Susquehanna County Homicide Investigation

GREAT BEND TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are searching for a man in connection with a homicide investigation in Susquehanna County.

Troopers are looking for Quentin Millard, 22, in the Great Bend Township area.

Police say Millard killed John Armein, 52, on Monday after a confrontation in a home in Great Bend Township.

Police believe Millard and Andrea Martel dumped the victim’s body on Tuesday elsewhere in Great Bend Township.

Martel told police that on Monday she told Armein that she was pregnant and that baby might be Armein’s. That led to a confrontation with Millard who was present at the time.

Millard is facing homicide and abuse of corpse charges.

They believe he may be armed with a handgun. Investigators urge anyone who sees Millard to contact troopers in the Gibson barracks at 570-465-3154.