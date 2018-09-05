School Closings And Delays

This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Catfish Derby and PA Bowhunters Festival Advancer

Posted 12:07 pm, September 5, 2018

Coming up this week on POL, we'll head to Schuylkill County for the annual White Haven Fire Company catfish derby.  Plus, we'll visit the Sullivan County Fairgrounds in advance of the PA Bowhunters Festival and tell you all the details of this upcoming event.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

