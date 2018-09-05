Talkback 16: Kaepernick, School Mold

Posted 6:45 pm, September 5, 2018, by , Updated at 05:37PM, September 5, 2018

Two topics dominate this edition of Talkback 16: Nike's new ad campaign with Colin Kaepernick and the ongoing mold issue in many area schools.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s