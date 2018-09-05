RailRiders Kick off Playoff Series Against Lehigh Valley Ironpigs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- Fans came out to PNC Field for a night of baseball on Wednesday. It was game one of the playoffs for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders against the Lehigh Valley Ironpigs.

“I hope that they keep killing it. That's all that we can hope for. We got a great show out here,” said Jonathan Brady from Scranton.

This is the third year in a row that the RailRiders and the Ironpigs have started the post season by playing each other. And for the past two years, the RailRiders have emerged the victors.

Fans say that makes the rivalry between the two teams all the more intense.

“This is our main rival, not too far away and play pretty good against them, so you never know, have a chance,” said Joe Champi from Dupont.

“Very big rivalry. We weren't able to get home field advantage this time, so the tides have turned, but it's really exciting to bring the Ironrail series to the playoffs now,” said Dean Hirschberg from Allentown.

“The fact that we have to knock one of each other out to get to the second round, it's been fun. We won the Ironrail this year. Lehigh Valley has the best record in Triple-A right now,” said Scranton/Wilkes-Barre General Manager Josh Olerud.

“Of course, it's always exciting,” said Jenna Kinzinger from Honesdale. “You hope they come with a victory and on a night like this, it's great.”

Fans say they're not only thrilled to see their teams back in the playoffs, they're also grateful to Mother Nature for giving them the perfect night weather-wise to play ball.

“Beautiful, gorgeous, good night for a ball game,” said Champi.

“It's game 71, and it's the nicest day we've had all year,” said Olerud.

“I'll take it. I'll take it. That's for sure,” said Nick DiChristofaro from Blakeslee. “But it's good, perfect baseball weather, that's the main thing.”

The RailRiders play another home game against the Ironpigs Thursday night, then as many as three games in Allentown.