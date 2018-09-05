Police: Husband Hired Hit Man to Kill Wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Police have released horrific details of a woman's murder last month in Williamsport.

According to investigators, the victim's husband hired someone to kill her.

Homicide is just one of the charges Edward Heck, 49, and Kenneth Smith, 33, face now that they are in Williamsport police custody.

Investigators believe these men worked together to kill 49-year-old Sonja Heck.

Late last month, a family member found Heck's body in her home on Linn Street. The family's two dogs were also found dead.

Within hours, Heck's husband Edward was in police custody in Indiana.

According to court papers, Edward Heck had left an apology note on the kitchen table for family members to find.

Heck told police he hired Kenneth Smith to kill his wife. Smith killed both dogs in the basement and then killed Sonja in the bedroom by hitting her in the head with a hammer and cutting her throat.

Williamsport Bureau of Police worked with U.S. Marshals to arrest Smith. He was found at his childhood home in Michigan.

Smith, who was living in Cambria County, has been charged with homicide and aggravated assault as well as cruelty to animals.

Both men are locked up.