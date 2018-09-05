× Pocono Creek Pedestrian Bridge Ready For Use

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Community members and student athletes can now easily get from the end of Knight Street to Stroudsburg High School thanks to a new pedestrian bridge across Pocono Creek.

“Now with the bridge, it will definitely bring a lot more people, students, crossing and people going on normal walks,” said Helana Hunter, Stroudsburg High School Junior.

The Pocono Creek pedestrian bridge and trail connects Knights Park and neighborhoods to the high school and borough park.

Grant money from the DCNR and other state organizations helped pay for the almost $400,000 bridge.

“Without that funding, this project wouldn’t be viable so that is what is important about this,” said Sherry Acevedo, Stroud Region Open Space and Recreation Committee.

In the past, student athletes would have to drive about four miles around just to get to the other field, so they are very excited about this bridge.

“The drive was unbelievable. When we would get on a bus, we’d never come directly here, but to get in this general area, it would take at least 25 minutes to get here because of the traffic. Now we’re walking to the same place and it takes, what, like five,” said Hunter.

Cindi Weiss lives in Stroud Township and came to watch the bridge dedication.

“All those people, I had no idea that all those people had to come together to make this happen, so I was very glad to see that,” said Cindi Weiss, Stroud Township.

Others say this is going to be a great addition for many people in the community.