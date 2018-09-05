New Midway at the Bloomsburg Fair 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- The countdown is on for the 163rd Bloomsburg Fair.

In about two weeks, the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds will be packed with people. There will be a whole new look at the fairgrounds this year. For the first time in 45 years, there will be a new midway.

For 45 years, Reithoffer Shows has provided the rides and games at the fair. This year, the Bloomsburg Fair has a new company providing the rides and games, Amusements of America.

"I think it's going to be neat to see the change because you have the same old thing, same old thing. I think it will be very positive," said Bloomsburg Fair President Paul Reichart.

Amusements of America is the same company that operated rides at last year's Ohio State Fair. One of those rides malfunctioned, killing a rider. Amusements of America was cleared of any wrong doing, and Bloomsburg Fair officials say the company is one of the safest around.

"They go around every morning and do a thorough inspection of all of the rides," said Tony Frazier, superintendent of concessions.

Also new this year at the fair? There will be a vendor selling wine and serving wine samples. Plus, the grandstand will have nearly 2,000 new seats.

"Instead of this bench, it's going to have a back on it. They're already installed. Instead of 25 in a row, there's 20, so it gives them a little bit more room," Reichart said.

Due to recent flash flooding in Bloomsburg, there was about four inches of water inside some of the buildings at the fairgrounds. That's all been cleaned up, and crews are almost ready for vendors to move in.

The fair starts September 22.