Mold Problems Continue in Milton Area School District

MILTON, Pa. -- An unresolved mold problem in a school district in Northumberland County means the first day of class will be delayed for some students.

School administrators say the first day of school in the Milton Area Middle School will be Monday, September 10.

Air quality test results for the building are not yet available. School officials say the company testing for mold is backlogged from all the recent mold testing at area schools.

Teachers returned to school Tuesday in the district.

Mold was discovered last week, but cleanup was supposed to be complete in time for the first day of classes on Thursday.

Students at Baugher Elementary, White Deer Elementary, Montandon Elementary, and Milton Senior High School will report to school on Thursday, September 6, 2018, as planned.