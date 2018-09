× Man Charged with Child Rape in Luzerne County

DURYEA, Pa. — Police in Duryea arrested a man for allegedly raping a child over the course of two years.

Police say Shawn Booths of Scranton is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13.

Booths is charged with child rape, indecent assault, and several other related charges in Luzerne County.