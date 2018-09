Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD FORGE, Pa. -- Shoppers in part of Lackawanna County were surprised to find their neighborhood grocery store closed Wednesday morning.

A sign of the door of Ray's Shur Save in Old Forge says it is closed until further notice.

Newswatch 16 contacted other Ray's Shur Save stores to find out why, but no one would comment.

Customers we spoke with say they noticed that Ray's hadn't been restocking some items in recent weeks.