Giant Metal Sculpture Damaged in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A giant metal sculpture has been ripped from its base in Scranton and found down a ditch.

Officials with the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail are expected to investigate on Wednesday.

The sculpture was installed back in May as part of the International Conference on Contemporary Cast Iron Art.

Artists from all over the country created several large pieces of art that were installed on the trail.

At that point, the sculptures were temporary, but they wanted to keep some permanently.

The large sphere that was on the trail is the sculpture that was damaged somehow.

Officials plan to see what caused the damage and to try and figure out how to get the sphere out of the ditch and possibly repair it.