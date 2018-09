× Bridge Painting to Close Scranton Expressway

SCRANTON, Pa. — Work on a new bridge is set to snarl traffic in Scranton on Thursday.

The outbound lanes of the Central Scranton Expressway will be closed Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to PennDOT.

Crews will be painting part of the Harrison Avenue bridge.

The expressway is scheduled to reopen by 3 p.m. for rush-hour traffic. There will be no closure on Harrison Avenue.

