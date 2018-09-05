× Army Demonstrates STEM Opportunities to Panther Valley Students

SUMMIT HILL, Pa. — The United States Army visited a school district in Carbon County Wednesday with a lesson that will prepare students for the future.

Students in the Panther Valley School District put down the papers and pens and got some hands-on learning.

The school district along with United States Army provided STEM-related demonstrations in the school’s parking lot.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math.

“When something like this comes around and they get to see soldiers that are out protecting us every day and sacrificing their lives for something like this, they get a little more excited,” said junior Charles Byers, a member of the Junior ROTC.

Students got to watch the live demonstrations outside the truck and a video about bullying inside the trailer.

“The main goal is to motivate young citizens to become better people and if you are going to have success in the world, you have to be a good citizen,” Byers said.

School officials hope that when students go through the different demonstrations provided by the United States Army, that they see the different avenues open up by continuing their education

“You always hear what STEM can do. It may be confusing. What this allows them to do is to say, ‘I want to be a robot engineer, I can see a product,’ if I want to be a technician, I can see it,” said Maj. Gerald New, Junior ROTC Army instructor.

“Hopefully, the kids can pick up something from this event today and say, ‘hey, I did not know the Army had this and that and that is why we are here, just to let them know,” explained Sgt. Johnny Caldwell.

The STEM truck will be open for students in the Panther Valley School District for the rest of the week.