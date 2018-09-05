9/11 Memorial Heading to Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A national 9/11 memorial is on its way to Scranton. But first, several Girl Scouts volunteered their time to prepare for its arrival.

The young volunteers were out placing flags along the entrance to McDade park Wednesday afternoon.

The flags will greet the Remembering Our Fallen national monument arriving by motorcade Thursday afternoon.

Once installed, the memorial will be open to the public through September 11.

"This is the first time the Remembering Our Fallen national monument is coming to our area. It cost around $10,000 to bring, so I've been fundraising with the help of others for the last six months," said organizer Kendra Lynn. "It will arrive tomorrow at Mohegan Sun Arena. We'll escort it down 81 to Davis Street to Keyser Ave., and it will come here tomorrow."

An opening ceremony is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m.

Viewing the memorial at McDade Park is free.