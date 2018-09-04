Wyoming Seminary Field Hockey preps

Wyoming Seminary lost to Greenwood 2-1, in last year's Class 'A' State Field Hockey Championship.  With Forward Aubrey Mytych going to Penn State, and Kelsey Reznick ticketed to Duke, Seminary has two stars to shoot for the Title.

