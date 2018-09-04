Three Car Crash Under Investigation in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Police in Scranton are investigating a three-vehicle crash that caused a bit of damage Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the wreck happened around 2 p.m. along Pittston Avenue and Orchard Street in the city's south side.

One driver took out a stop sign and hit two cars before skidding into the side of an insurance building.

The drivers were checked out by EMS but it did not appear anyone suffered any major injuries after the crash in Scranton.