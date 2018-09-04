× Teachers Return to Class After Mold Issues in Milton

MILTON, Pa. — Teachers headed back to class Tuesday morning in Northumberland County.

In Milton, two elementary schools and the high school were closed for mold.

On Tuesday, teachers are back. Students will head back Thursday, September 6.

Several school districts in the area have dealt with mold issues this summer.

Students at Chipperfield Elementary and Resica Elementary in Monroe County headed back to class Tuesday after mold was cleaned from those buildings. Students also went back to John S. Clarke Elementary Center in Pottsville on Tuesday.

Pleasant Valley Intermediate School in the Poconos is still closed as well as Canton Area in Bradford County due to mold issues there.

Mold was discovered Tuesday at Selinsgrove Intermediate School in Snyder County. Students were moved to the high school.