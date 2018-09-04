× Settlement Reached Between Family and Fraternity in PSU Fraternity Death

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The parents of Timothy Piazza, a Penn State student who died in 2017 after a night of hazing, and the fraternity have reached a settlement.

According to a press release, the Piazza’s and Beta Theta Pi reached the agreement which says the family will get an undisclosed amount of money.

The fraternity also promises reforms such as immediately supporting the proposed Timothy J. Piazza Antihazing Law and requiring all chapter houses to be alcohol and substance free by August of 2020.

The Piazza family can also continue with any lawsuits against specific individuals and other parties.