Police Officer Arrested in Susquehanna County

Posted 3:33 pm, September 4, 2018, by , Updated at 03:32PM, September 4, 2018

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A police officer in Susquehanna County has been arrested, accused of giving alcohol to minors.

State police say Joshua Diddick, 29, of Nicholson, offered alcohol to three teenage girls and told them not to tell anyone because he was a cop.

Diddick is also accused of harassing a 17-year-old girl on social media as well as knowing about an intimate relationship between a man and a 16-year-old girl but not reporting it.

Investigators said Diddick was employed by several jurisdictions in Susquehanna County.

Diddick faces charges including corruption of minors, furnishing alcohol to minors, stalking, and failure to report as a mandated reporter.

