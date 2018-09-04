× People in Luzerne County React to New Nike Ad Campaign

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There has been a lot of criticism over Nike’s newest ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick.

He’s a professional football player who led the controversial movement involving other football players kneeling during the National Anthem before games.

Since the ad debuted, many people have been taking to social media saying they were going to boycott Nike products. Some have even said they plan to burn their Nike gear. We asked people in Luzerne County how they felt about the boycott.

“I mean, you’re paying good money for it and there is no reason to burn up your property over something like that,” Wilkes University student Cowan Unger said.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the American Legion in Ashley to ask members how they felt.

“I, myself, will not buy anymore Nike products,” Sons of the American Legion member Joseph Hudock said. “I’ll continue to use what I have if I do have anything, and then when the time comes, it’s going to go.”

Newswatch 16 spoke to the owner of Valley Running Co., a running store in Forty Fort that sells Nike products. He said he’s still trying to get a feel for how his customers will react to the new ad campaign.

“So, we can see what the short term reaction is right of the bat,” Valley Running Co. owner Matthew Byrne said. “We don’t know what the long term will be. It’s kind of a wait and see sort of thing.”

Byrne said Nike is a popular brand in his store.

“It’s a strong brand, you know, a worldwide brand,” Byrne said. “So, when you take a stance like this, people notice. So we’re very curious to see where it is going to land and what people are going to do.”

Byrne says he has no plans to pull any of his Nike products off the shelves.