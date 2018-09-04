More Mold, More Problems for School District in Clinton County

Posted 8:25 pm, September 4, 2018, by , Updated at 08:24PM, September 4, 2018

MILL HALL, Pa. — Yet another school in our area is closed to due mold problems.

A message from the Superintendent of Keystone Central School District stated that a routine air quality test for mold showed two of the district’s schools are positive for mold.

The mold is affecting the Central Mountain Middle School and Woodward Elementary.

However, all schools in the district will be closed until further notice.

School officials say they are working to fix the problem in a timely manner across the district in Clinton County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s