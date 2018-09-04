× More Mold, More Problems for School District in Clinton County

MILL HALL, Pa. — Yet another school in our area is closed to due mold problems.

A message from the Superintendent of Keystone Central School District stated that a routine air quality test for mold showed two of the district’s schools are positive for mold.

The mold is affecting the Central Mountain Middle School and Woodward Elementary.

However, all schools in the district will be closed until further notice.

School officials say they are working to fix the problem in a timely manner across the district in Clinton County.