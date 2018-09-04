× Mold Forces Students from Selinsgrove Intermediate School

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — Mold has forced students in the Selinsgrove Area School district from their building.

District officials made the decision to move students from Selinsgrove Intermediate School Tuesday morning after mold was discovered in the building.

Those students were moved to the high school.

“Due to the scope of the issue, the building will not be used until remediation can be completed,” the district wrote on its website Tuesday. “The Intermediate school staff and students have been moved to the high school for today and plans for continuity of operations are being developed and will be shared later today.”

This is just the latest of a number of districts in the area to have mold issues this summer.