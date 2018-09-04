Man Charged with Kidnapping After Trying to Take Child from Scranton Mother

Posted 4:12 pm, September 4, 2018, by , Updated at 05:49PM, September 4, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A man is accused of trying to take a child from a mother in Scranton.

The woman told police Samuel Uwimana picked up her son Saturday on Washburn Street but she was able to pull the child away.

The man, who speaks Swahili, was questioned through a translator.

Uwimana is charged with kidnapping and disorderly conduct in Scranton.

 

