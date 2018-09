Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Firefighters in part of Lycoming County are stepping up in the fight against breast cancer.

The Williamsport Bureau of Fire is holding a t-shirt fundraiser to benefit the Kathryn Candor Lundy Breast Health Center at UPMC Susquehanna.

A firefighter with the department created this year's design.

If you'd like to buy a shirt, you can visit the bureau's headquarters on Walnut Street or click here.