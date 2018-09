Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A driver had to be rushed to the hospital after a rollover crash in Luzerne County.

Officials say the driver was thrown from the car when it hit a pole on Route 118 near Ricketts Glen State Park just before 2:30 Tuesday morning.

The driver was rushed to the hospital.

Authorities haven't said how that person is doing after the crash in Luzerne County.