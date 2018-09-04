District Boosts Safety for New School Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Students at Mountain View Elementary School near Lenox met more than just their new classmates and teachers on Tuesday morning. The school has new security measures, including a new school resource officer.

It's all meant to make school a safer place to learn.

When students showed up for the first day of class, they walked into what's affectionately called "the fishbowl."

"We have made it into the fishbowl. Safe, colorful, welcoming," said Dr. Christopher Lake, the school's principal.

Before all the glass was put in, Lake says visitors were able to wander anywhere in the school. Now, they have to visit the office before they're allowed beyond a second set of locked doors.

"Once they are buzzed into the building, they have to be let into the rest of the building."

Mountain View Elementary was built in the early '90s, before the big concern over violence in schools. Then there was Columbine and, more recently, Parkland, Florida, so the school district has taken measures to increase safety.

"If our kids aren't safe and basic needs aren't being taken care of, how can they learn?" Mountain View School District Superintendent Karen Voigt said.

That's mainly why Voigt says the district installed safety poles outside the front door and hired a retired state trooper as a school resource officer. He carries a firearm and splits time between the high school and elementary school.

"You can build everything and do everything you want, but having him here lets parents know the school is concerned about safety. He's visible."

While Voigt says the district chose not to install metal detectors, tens of thousands of dollars is now going to new security measures, including roughly $30,000 for the officer. Some believe it's worth every penny.

"It's better to have it done than not have it done. It's safety for the children," said grandparent Joyce Belcher.

There are also new school resource officers in the Elk Lake and Forest City Regional school districts this year, coordinated through the district attorney's office.

Mountain View Elementary also discovered some mold last week. Because construction was still underway, officials say the contractors were able to get crews in to clean it and open on time for the first day of school.